Budget session 2022: Check date, time and other details here

The 2022 budget session of the Parliament will be commencing on Monday, January 31, 2022, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing both the houses, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The session will be held in two parts – the first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the report said.

What is Economic Survey and when will it get tabled?

The Economic Survey is a report which the central government presents on the state of the economy during the past one year, the key challenges it anticipates, and their possible solutions.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 is likely to be tabled on January 31 after the president’s address, the report said.

When will the Union Budget 2022-23 get tabled?

The Union Budget will be presented on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, it would be mandatory for members of parliaments (MPs) as well as those entering the Parliament complex to have a negative RT-PCR report and a fully vaccinated certificate, the report said quoting parliamentary sources.

Recently, more than 400 Parliament staff had tested positive for the Covid-19, weeks ahead of the Union Budget session.