WhatsApp Pay gets nod to expand service

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday approved an additional 60 million users on UPI for WhatsApp. With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its 100 million users.

The NPCI gave WhatsApp approval to launch the payments service in 2020. It started with 20 million users and the cap was increased to 40 million in November last year.

WhatsApp had earlier told the NPCI that there should be no cap on users of its payments service in India, its biggest

market.

WhatsApp competes with Alphabet Inc’s Google Pay, SoftBank- and Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart’s PhonePe in India’s crowded digital market.

(With Reuters)