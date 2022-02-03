What you should know about Covid-related claims amid Omicron

Written by Amit Chhabra

The much-feared and anticipated third wave of Covid-19 is here and has sent the country into a tailspin one more time. Yet again, India continues to cross grim milestones with a new rise in active caseload. This has once again brought the urgency of having insurance to the limelight and positioned it as a necessity and not a choice. There’s been around 30 per cent surge in demand for health insurance in the first week of January alone when compared to December. Naturally, the growing number of cases will lead to a rise in Covid-related claims as well.

At a time like this, it greatly helps if you have health insurance in place. However, sometimes policyholders are not aware of certain aspects of their insurance that makes their claim settlement process difficult. So, just having the insurance is not enough, it’s important to also know the nuances of filing a Covid-related claim to make the best of your insurance. Let’s understand them better one by one.

When can you file a claim?

If you notice symptoms, you need to get a Covid test done. For Covid-19 coverage, it’s mandatory to produce the test report stating you have tested positive. Further, for filing the claim, it’s also necessary that the patient needs to be hospitalised. What’s important to remember here is the claim might be rejected if it is proved that the case didn’t medically require hospitalisation or could have been managed at home.

Know about cashless and reimbursement claim settlement

Next, while filing your claim, you have two options depending on your choice of the hospital – cashless or reimbursement. Under cashless, you can only avail treatment in hospitals that are listed under the network of hospitals in your policy, and you don’t need to pay out of your pocket. If your hospitalisation is pre-planned, you need to inform your insurer in advance. If not, you need to inform the company within 24 hours of hospitalisation. After due formalities, the network hospital settles the bill directly with the insurer.

On the other hand, if you choose a non-network hospital, then you need to pay out of your pocket first and then later file for reimbursement. Here, you have to inform the insurance company within 48 hours of being hospitalised. After due diligence and claim verification, you will receive the reimbursement within a few days.

It should always be preferred to go cashless as that doesn’t put you or your family under any undue pressure of paying the bill upfront.

Coverage of pre and post hospitalisation expenses

Beyond hospitalisation, there is a significant share of pre and post-hospitalisation expenses when one contracts Covid. Depending on terms and conditions, your policy will also cover the costs incurred on tests like RT-PCR, diagnostics and follow-ups up from 30 to 60 days before and after hospitalisation. The period may vary from policy to policy but the condition here is that these expenses should directly be associated with the hospitalisation. Make sure your discharge summary and test reports reflect this and are all in place for a faster and smoother claim process.

Keep the waiting period in mind

The waiting period is an important part of health insurance policies, and becomes even more important during Covid times. It refers to the time policyholder should serve before their actual coverage begins. While some plans cover the medical cost from the very first day, some have a waiting period. For people with comorbidities, this period could be as long as 3-4 years. Talking about current times, plans with as low as a 7-day waiting period are available in the market with respect to Covid coverage. So, while filing the claim, make sure that you have fulfilled the waiting period criteria as per your policy. If you file a claim before that, it will get rejected.

When will the domiciliary treatment be covered?

We are witnessing over 1.5 lakh daily cases in the third wave. This will also lead to an exponential rise in hospitalisation. Cities like Mumbai are already clocking a 15 per cent rise in hospitalisation. The possibility of bed shortage once again gets real during times like this. This is when domiciliary or homecare treatment comes to one’s rescue.

Depending on your policy, the domiciliary treatment coverage may be a part of your policy or you might have to opt for it at an additional premium. For filing the claim, it’s important that a medical practitioner has prescribed the domiciliary treatment due to either shortage of hospital beds or the patient’s co-morbid condition. You also need to submit the daily monitoring report and charts signed by the treating doctor and the discharge report as well for claim processing.

In conclusion, to make sure that your claim processing is fast and smooth, you need to plan ahead. Often, when your claim has already been rejected, you aren’t left with a lot of options. Therefore, while buying or renewing a plan during times like these, it’s important to think about points like the waiting period, sub-limits, having more than one policy, adequate sum assured and necessary riders for additional protection.

The author is Head-Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com. Views expressed are that of the author.