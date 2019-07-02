West Bengal FM writes to Sitharaman, seeks ‘comprehensive paper’ on GST

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), seeking a comprehensive paper on the indirect tax system. Sources in the state secretariat Nabanna said Mitra stated that despite completing two years, the GST regime was plagued by problems of structure, function and implementation.

Advertising

Mitra argued that the GST slab of 28 per cent should be completely abolished on items other than some goods and services.

He also wrote that there should be rationalisation of rate of goods and services attracting 12 per cent and 18 per cent.

“At this juncture, I would humbly request that a comprehensive paper needs to be prepared, which addresses the issues raised above along with concerns of others. Such a comprehensive paper may kindly be placed before the GST Council as a single agenda for collectively deciding upon the future course of action,” read Mitra’s letter, according to sources, dated July 1.

According to sources, the West Bengal Finance minister also said that the key concern with the GST is huge complexity in the rules and procedures, especially those relating to return forms. He also raised the issue of delayed refunds and the need for checking evasion, sources added.