West Bengal FM raises concerns with Centre over proposed tax cut for EVs

A day before the 36th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting, West Bengal’s Finance Minister Amit Mitra wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raising concerns about the single agenda item–tax rate cut for electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Calling for a calibrated manner to shift towards electric vehicles while supporting the traditional industry with higher emission standards, Mitra in his letter said that GST rate reduction should be considered for BS VI compliant vehicles and hybrid vehicles. “I am surprised to see the notice for the next GST Council meeting on a single agenda of Electrical Vehicles. I am also informed that a meeting of the Fitment Committee of officers was held in a great hurry on this very agenda. While we appreciate the role that EVs can play vis a vis the environmental degradation that we face today, the immediate hurry is not understood,” Mitra said in his letter.

Mitra also stated that this decision to consider rate cut for electric vehicles has been taken in a hurry, adding that his request to look into refunds for inverted duty structure for wagon industry has been long pending.

“I would like to point out that a large number of tax related issues are pending with Fitment Committee much before the matter of reduction of tax on EVs was brought to the GST Council. Is it not desirable that all these pending issues should get similar importance? For instance, I have been requesting the Council to consider the demand of the wagon industry in allowing refund due to inverted duty structure. Our failure to address this issue is affecting the livelihood of more than 2 lakh workers i.e. more than 10 lakh family members,” he said.

The Modi government has set a target of 30 per cent vehicles becoming EV by 2030. In the Budget, the government announced an income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to purchase EVs, and Customs duty exemptions on imports of specific components.