West Asia war’s second round effects the real concern, RBI in wait-and-watch mode: Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently in “wait and watch mode” as it is crucial to be “agile and nimble” given the uncertainty caused by the war in West Asia and look through the initial impact of the supply shock the conflict has caused, Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said. He added that in such situations, “firm commitments” on the future path of policy have to be avoided.

“Second-round effects are the real concern,” Malhotra said in a speech in Princeton University, US, on Saturday. The RBI released the text of the speech on Monday. “They can materialise if the supply chain disruptions continue for long. Then, what began as a supply shock can become embedded in the general price level. Preventing this entrenchment is where monetary policy has a primary role to play – through its influence on inflation expectations rather than through blunt demand compression,” the central bank chief added.