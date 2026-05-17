West Asia war: Singapore pips UAE as India’s second largest export destination

On the import side too, the war has led to new import partners. Energy exporters such as Oman, Peru and Nigeria broke into India’s top 20 import sources. (Reuters)

India’s trade flows have begun shifting amid the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz since March, as traders have begun finding alternate routes to export goods amid disruption in trade with countries in the West Asia region, an analysis of data shared by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed.

The most notable shift in trade routes was seen in the two transshipment hubs that India has free trade agreements (FTA) with – UAE and Singapore. Replacing UAE, Singapore became India’s second largest export market in April, registering a five-fold jump compared to February.

The Strait of Hormuz was closed on March 2. While exports to Singapore surged by 180% in April to $3.20 billion compared to $1.14 billion a year ago, exports to UAE slipped by 36% to $2.18 billion last month compared to $3.43 billion a year ago. Exports from Singapore have been rising month-on-month too since February amid the disruption in trade with UAE.