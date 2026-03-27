West Asia war: Paint shops to emission filters, war heat gets to automobile assembly lines

The first impact is likely going to be on exports if the situation remains unchanged for another few weeks.

While the gas crisis triggered by the West Asia war is hitting Indian automobile manufacturers in multiple ways, the more pronounced impact is in an unexpected segment of the automotive value chain — the paint shop. This is starting to force auto majors to cut production schedules, since a vehicle cannot be delivered without the paint job. The first impact is likely going to be on exports if the situation remains unchanged for another few weeks, industry sources told The Indian Express.

The biggest energy consumer in the painting process is body drying and the paint-curing ovens that are typically powered by natural gas. The reductions in natural gas allocation to industrial consumers means most car makers are left to hunt for alternatives, and looming uncertainty over steady energy supplies. Natural gas is a main energy source in automobile paint shops, often accounting for well over 50% of energy usage, mainly for thermal processes. Apart from powering high-temperature curing ovens for baking paint, gas provides thermal energy for air heating and ventilation, and also for thermal oxidation to neutralise paint solvent emissions.