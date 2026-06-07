West Asia conflict: Spot market gas purchases by power plants jump over 300%

The purchase from the spot market further increased to 28,99,900 MMBtu from May 1 to May 26, compared with 5,88,550 MMBtu during the corresponding period last year, marking a nearly five-fold increase of 392.7%.

With Iran war hitting the imports under long-term contracts, gas-based power generators in India have sharply jacked up natural gas purchases from the spot-market this summer to fill the void.

Between April 1 and May 26, power-sector entities purchased 44,67,850 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) of natural gas from the spot market.

This was 336.5% higher than the corresponding period in 2025, more than double the volume purchased in 2024, and nearly 140 times the level recorded in 2023.

Data released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shows that none of the country’s 16 gigawatts (GW) of gas-grid connected capacity received imported LNG under long-term arrangements in April. Domestic gas availability also remained constrained.