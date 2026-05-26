Corporate margins in FY27 may fall by 200 bps due to West Asia crisis: Crisil

Crisil conducted a stress test of 34 sectors, which account for 65% of its rated corporate debt. (File Photo, enhanced using AI)

The prolonged supply-chain disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict are expected to significantly dent corporate profitability this fiscal year, according to a report from rating agency Crisil.

Operating profitability of Indian companies could decline by nearly 200 basis points from the pre-conflict estimate of 12%, with some sectors seeing a more pronounced impact, it said.

The protracted conflict in West Asia has been goading domestic companies to realign supply chains, navigate pricing issues, manage higher fuel and freight costs and contend with a depreciating rupee, the rating firm said in a report.

The decline in profitability reflects the mounting pressure from higher logistics costs, delayed shipments and volatile commodity prices.