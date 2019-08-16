Wealth creators are India’s wealth, don’t see them with suspicion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and that wealth creation was essential for money to be distributed in the economy.

“Wealth creation is a great national service. Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them,” Modi said in his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day. Modi’s remarks come in the wake of the government’s decision to levy a surcharge on HNIs in the budget, which has been seen by industry and the investing community as a dampener to sentiment.

The PM, in his speech, also committed to a five-year vision of investment-led growth, saying a massive Rs 100 lakh crore will be spent on developing infrastructure that will help in achieving the target of $5 trillion economy. He said the fundamentals of the economy are strong and a stable government coupled with predictable policies can become a catalyst including in attracting other nations to invest in India. “We are targeting a $5 trillion economy. Many think it is difficult. But if we don’t do difficult things how will we progress?” he asked. “It took 70 years to reach $2 trillion economy size, and in the last one year alone we added $1 trillion. And this gives us confidence that in the next 5 years, we can take it towards $5 trillion,” the Prime Minister said.

This goal can be achieved through investing more, particularly, in infrastructure, Modi added. “We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in developing world-class infrastructure in the country. This investment will be in building roads, railways, airports, ports, hospitals and educational institutions,” he said.

He said the world is eager to trade with India. “Over the years we watched people making India a market (for their products). We too should reach the markets of the world. Why can’t every district be an export hub?… If we aim for the global markets and make local products attractive, it will give employment to our youth.” He saw tourism as a potential for not just propelling the local economy but also for creating jobs. As many as 100 new tourist destinations should be developed while the North East becoming a major tourist hub, he said adding citizens should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within the country by 2022, which will help in expansion of economic activities.

The GST, which subsumed nearly one-and-a-half dozen central and state taxes, brought to life the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and the country has also achieved ‘One Nation, One Grid’ in the energy sector while attempt is being made for ‘One Nation, One Mobility Card’ for seamless travel across the country, he said.

The government, he said, has scrapped obsolete laws to make it easier to do business in the country and is now targeting a position in top 50 nations on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking. He, however, wanted businesses to shun cash and go accept only digital payments in an attempt to bring transparency and root out black money. Shops, he said, should put up signs of ‘Digital Payment ko haan, nakad ko na’ (Yes to digital payment, no to cash).