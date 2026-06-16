Weaker rupee helps India’s goods exports log 6-month high, imports from US surges 54%

Trade data also showed that imports from the US registered a strong 54.43% in May to $5.87 billion as India stepped up energy imports amid the war in West Asia. However, exports to India's largest market went up by less than 1%. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

A steep decline in the domestic currency of over 10% during the last 12 months and a partial recovery in exports to the West Asia region have helped Indian goods exports report a sharp 18% jump in goods exports during May compared to last year, a 6-month high, trade data released by the Commerce and Industry on Monday showed.

According to the data, the country’s trade deficit also swelled to $28.21 billion in May, up from $22.56 billion last year, as goods exports surged by 18% to $45.2 billion from $38.3 billion in May 2025, while imports also jumped by 20.62% to $73.41 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, at a press briefing, said many of India’s trade problems will be elevated if the peace deal between the US and Iran stands, adding that the exports to West Asia in May this year have almost reached the level of last May despite disruptions in that region. Data also showed that India’s exports to the UAE and Saudi Arabia in May jumped by 3.18% and 11.12%, respectively.