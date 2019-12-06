We stand to support Kia Motors all through: Andhra Pradesh CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI/File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI/File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday assured Korean auto manufacturer Kia Motors that his government would strongly support the company.

“I assure the Kia management team which is functioning from this plant that we would stand to support Kia Motors all through. You will have a very pro-active government … you can just reach out to us and we would extend every possible help whatsoever is required to make this plant successful. I wish you all the very best and thank you for giving us this wonderful plant in Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said, speaking after inaugurating the fully functional facility at Penukonda and Erramanchi villages in Anantapur district.

Top executives of Kia Motors, including president & CEO Han Wu Park and managing director Kookhyun Shim, as well as South Korean Ambassador Shin Bongkil were in attendance at Thursday’s event. Reddy said the plant was truly a world-class one, adding, “I am happy to inaugurate this fully functional facility and I foresee great hope not only for Andhra Pradesh but also like-minded companies from all over the globe to set up shop in India, especially in Andhra Pradesh.”

He further said that Kia did a wonderful job in Andhra and once the plant is fully commissioned, it would be capable of generating 11,000 direct jobs and 7,000 jobs in ancillary industries.

An official said that Reddy told the Kia management that he hoped that the company would expand its business and set up more plants to achieve full-fledged production capacity of three lakh cars.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including N Lokesh, took a dig at Reddy for “inaugurating” the plant that has been rolling out cars already.

