‘We should look at how to protect society and what technology can be used to protect ourselves’

It is the responsibility of the government to understand the technology before it is allowed to proliferate, but once understood, it is the responsibility of the government to move fast and let the technology grow, Harrison Wolf, Lead—Drones & Tomorrow’s Airspace, World Economic Forum, told The Indian Express in an interview. Speaking about India’s drone regulations, Wolf also said how the first step in maintaining safety, as far as drones are concerned, should be distinguishing between those following the rules and those breaking them. Edited excerpts:

India saw a bit of a caution as far as the beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations were concerned. Do you think that apprehension is justified and when do you think could be the right time for a country to accept BVLOS operations?

Let me say at first, that I’ve been inspired by what I’ve heard speaking with the Minister of Civil Aviation as well as representatives from the DGCA, who are all very focused on opening the skies for beyond visual line of sight operations and more autonomous operations in a way that I believe will move beyond what many countries are doing internationally. In their discussions around the civil aviation regulation 2.0, they’ve recognised the need to allow for more advanced operations.

They recognised that you have to be able to accomplish BVLOS in order to realise the benefit of operations like medical delivery of blood or vaccines or organs, and for more support of the community you need to be able to operationalise that. Getting back to your first point as to whether governments are right to go very slowly at first: I think that governments need to protect their people first. They have to understand the technology before they can let it proliferate. They wouldn’t be doing their jobs if they weren’t thinking about the safety, security and trust of the community. I think as the technology matures, I believe the government now has the responsibility to move fast. What we heard is that the Indian government has seen this as well. And they’re really looking at moving quickly, while still maintaining safety and security and a very proper balance.

But regulation is one thing and it doesn’t guarantee that the industry grows. So, what are the challenges that the government might need to address to ensure the drone industry in India grows?

I think that actually India has begun to lead in this capacity through their digital sky platform by setting up early a digital interface for the NPNT (no permission, no take-off) policy. I don’t believe that would work anywhere else in the world where this digital infrastructure wasn’t also created concurrently. That’s been very inspiring to see.

When it comes to infrastructure, you have to ensure that you have good connectivity that is easily accessible to ensure that you can maintain your flights and your video. And so ensuring that 4G or LTE connectivity exists, and then moving forward five or 10 years from now, looking at 5G technologies to ensure you can establish fully autonomous operations flown from a hub at scale. So right now, it really is reliant on the wireless infrastructure. And so where wireless infrastructure is good, flights are easier to monitor and where it is less good, it will be difficult.

There are also issues of privacy and safety when it comes to drones. To this extent, what can be done?

That debate is ongoing right now. I think when we develop policy and governance framework, we have to think not about the malicious intent for regulation. We should always look at how to protect society and what technology can be used to protect ourselves. But for the regulatory path, you have to establish something that can maintain the opportunity for security.

We look at things like counter unmanned aircraft system, or CUAS, but I think the most effective is a base registration system or the need for remote identification. Basically what that is, is creating a digital license plate for every drone. And it allows us to recognise every drone that is supposed to be in the sky, or that has filed the flight plan. The first step is discerning between somebody following the rules and somebody not following the rules. And right now, we don’t have that system in place. So, you have to have that first element and the government is working on that and I think Indian government is far ahead of many governments because of their requirement for registration, and the NPNT process.

The second step, beyond identification, is the ability to mitigate threats that are not allowed to be there and those systems are in development right now and being tested.