scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

We don’t influence share price, making efforts to become profitable: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

While most of the shareholders who got to speak during the AGM expressed faith in the company's business model, some expressed displeasure at the losses of One97 Communications and drop in share price.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar SharmaSharma also said the company will look at overseas expansion after becoming cash flow positive in India (file)

Digital payments company One97 Communications Limited, which operates under the Paytm brand, does not influence the price at which its stock trades but the management is making efforts to make the firm profitable, its MD and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has told shareholders.

Speaking at the company’s 22nd annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, he said till 2018-19, the company was in expansion mode and it entered into the monetisation mode from 2019-20, according to participants who attended the meeting.

Sharma said as the company has committed earlier, Paytm will post operational profit in the quarter ending September 2023.

“Share price movement is not influenced by us. There are several factors. Company’s profitability plays a very important factor in it. Company’s growth plays an important role in it but these two are not the only factor for share price.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

“Macro, micro, international investors and several other sentiments play a role in share prices,” Sharma said.

Responding to shareholders’ questions, he said the management is making efforts to ensure that the company registers growth and earns strong profit for expanding business.
Shareholders of One97 Communications Limited asked the management about the path to profitability and rebounding of share price to the IPO level of Rs 2,150. The stock closed at Rs 771 on Friday.

While most of the shareholders who got to speak during the AGM expressed faith in the company’s business model, some expressed displeasure at the losses of One97 Communications and drop in share price.

Advertisement

A shareholder, Manjit Singh, said the business model of Paytm is good and the brand is visible but the share price is far below the IPO level, which the company should look at.

Another shareholder Bimal Kumar asked about employee retention rate, timeline for break-even and valuator of the company who pegged the share price at Rs 2,150.
Shareholder Santosh Kumar Saraf asked the company to increase female employees ratio at the company and settle old disputes pertaining to 2013-14, while expressing faith in the company’s business growth.

Shareholder Lokesh Gupta enquired about the reason for loss when the management was taking high salaries and asked the firm to cut down on the costs.
Other shareholders asked about the company’s expansion plans overseas and status of margins in the business.

Advertisement

Sharma said the company makes money on every transaction, in the range of 4 paise to 14 paise on every Rs 100 and in some cases like FASTag, it goes up to Re 1.
“Wherever we have installed the sound box, we get a subscription fee. When number of devices go up, payments increase then it leads to profit,” Sharma added.

He said Paytm has around 3 crore merchants and the company believes that there is a need to expand services to more merchants, for which expenses are being made by the marketing team.

“This expense may look (like) loss at present but it is going to give a good return in the long term,” he asserted.

Sharma also said the company will look at overseas expansion after becoming cash flow positive in India.

Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said attrition rate at the company is in the range of 2 to 2.5 per cent per month.

Advertisement

Paytm has reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 644.4 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 380.2 crore a year ago.
The company said said its contribution profit, which excludes taxes and marketing expenses but includes promotional incentives, grew over three-fold to Rs 726 crore in the June 2022 quarter from Rs 245 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased 89 per cent to Rs 1,680 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 891 crore earlier.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:27:19 pm
Next Story

Laal Singh Chaddha sees some hope in international market, worldwide collection crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
India opt to bowl first
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

India opt to bowl first

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
Sports, A Musical

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement