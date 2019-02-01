WATCH LIVE: Piyush Goyal to present interim Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha

Union Budget 2019 India Live Streaming: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Union Budget 2019 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. This is the BJP-led government’s last Budget ahead of the General Elections. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that the government will present an interim Budget, or vote on account, the convention for a government at the end of its term.

An interim budget, while treated formally, is usually passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion.

The Budget session of Parliament, convened for conducting urgent financial business, began on Thursday with the Presidential address. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have 10 sitting each before the session concludes on February 13. The two Houses will take up for discussion the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address and the interim budget. Of the 10 sittings, only five will have Question Hour — February 4 to 8. On February 8 alone, private members’ bills will be taken up for discussion.

The Prime Minister was forced to clarify Thursday that the government would present an interim Budget after the Opposition vowed to oppose any attempt at presenting a full-fledged Budget when the government’s tenure was scheduled to end in May.

How to watch interim Budget?

The Union Budget 2019-20 will be televised on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan channels. It will also be live streamed on the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan YouTube channels. Tune in to IndianExpress.com for LIVE news and analyses of the Budget 2019.