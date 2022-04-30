Wall Street is battered by rising fear about the economy

Written by Coral Murphy Marcos

April wound up being the worst month for Wall Street since the March 2020 panic over the coronavirus, capped by a plunge in stocks Friday.

The S&P 500 fell 8.8% for the month, and is down more than 13% in 2022, a drop that shows many investors are coming to the same conclusion: The economy is about to take a hit, and everywhere they look, they see trouble ahead.

Runaway inflation, and the interest rate increases meant to contain it, will make life harder for consumers. A severe COVID-19 lockdown in China and the invasion of Ukraine are worsening disruptions in the flow of goods across borders, contributing to rising food and energy prices, and threatening corporate profits.

On Friday alone, the S&P 500 slid 3.6% after tech giants Amazon and Apple reported their results for the start of the year, crystallizing fears of rising costs and supply constraints. Analysts say Wall Street’s pessimism is not likely to end until the major concerns are resolved, and when that will happen seems impossible to know.

What matters most is the impact that all of this will have on consumers, who account for the largest share of economic activity in the United States. While consumer spending has held up for now, several measures show that their confidence is eroding quickly, and economists expect demand to slow as people face high prices and rising borrowing costs at the same time.

What the Fed does and says will be crucial. The central bank raised interest rates by one-quarter of a percentage point in March, after having held them near zero since the coronavirus pandemic began. With consumer prices already rising at the fastest pace in four decades, that move was largely expected.

But in April, Fed officials began to shift their view, expressed in speeches and other public comments, on how quickly interest rates will have to rise to get inflation under control, and Wall Street’s economic projections shifted too. In the futures market, where traders bet on how high interest rates could go, the predominant view now is that the Fed’s benchmark rate will climb to around 2% by July — something that seemed unimaginable even a month ago.

For that to happen, the central bank would have to raise its policy rate by half a percentage point at each of its next three meetings, starting with an increase next week.