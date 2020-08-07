Waiver on ISTS charges, losses: Cut-off date for solar, wind energy projects extended

Now, charges will be waived for projects commissioned before June 30, 2023 as against the earlier cut-off date of December 2022. (File) Now, charges will be waived for projects commissioned before June 30, 2023 as against the earlier cut-off date of December 2022. (File)

The Ministry of Power has extended the cut-off date for solar and wind energy projects eligible for a waiver on inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges and losses on electricity transmission. Now, charges will be waived for projects commissioned before June 30, 2023 as against the earlier cut-off date of December 2022.

The waiver will be applicable for 25 years from the date of commissioning of power plants, with or without storage, if they meet the criteria set by the government for this purpose. This includes power plants using solar and wind sources of energy, including solar-wind hybrid power plants commissioned until the cut-off date for sale to entities having a renewable purchase obligation (RPO).

This is irrespective of whether this power is within RPO or not, provided that in case of distribution licensees, the power has been procured competitively under the guidelines issued by the central government.

Solar PV power plants commissioned under the second phase of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) dated March 5, 2019 will also be eligible for the waiver.

Solar PV power plants commissioned under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tender for manufacturing-linked capacity scheme will also be eligible for the waiver.

