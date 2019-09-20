Wage growth in FY18 falls for fifth year in a row

Wage growth in India’s organised manufacturing sector slowed for the fifth year in a row in FY18, the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) showed. According to the Survey data, per-capita wage growth for industrial workers rose 6.05 per cent in FY18 compared with 6.2 per cent in FY17 and 7.2 per cent in FY16. Wage growth had peaked at 16 per cent in FY13, according to the ASI data.

Per-capita wage has been worked out by dividing ‘wages to workers’ by the ‘number of workers’ in a year. The survey, one of the most important source of industrial statistics, covered 2,37,684 units in FY18. While wage growth is on the decline, the number of workers employed across the organised manufacturing units rose 4.81 per cent in FY18, fastest rate since FY11.

Number of workers rose 4.8 per cent to 1.22 crore in FY18, up from 1.17 crore in FY17. Top five employment-intensive industries, including textiles, apparel, food products and metallic mineral products, accounted for 45 per cent of all industrial jobs in FY18.

The survey is conducted by the statistics and programme implementation ministry.

Joblessness in the country rose to a 45-year high in FY18, with the unemployment rate among the labour force at 6.1 per cent, the new Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released on May 31, showed. According to the data, 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth were jobless in FY18, while the corresponding figure for rural India was 5.3 per cent. —FE