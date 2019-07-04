Wage Code Bill gets nod; minimum wage to be linked to skills, geographical regions

Minimum wages linked only to factors such as skills and geographical regions, which will effectively reduce the number of minimum wage rates across the country to 300, is one of the new proposed features of the revised version of Code on Wages Bill. The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the revised version of Code on Wages Bill, which seeks to define the norms for fixing minimum wages that will be applicable to workers of organised and unorganised sectors, except government employees and MNREGA workers.

At present, minimum wages are fixed on the basis of categories such as skilled, unskilled, semi-skilled, high skilled, geographical regions, and nature of work such as mining and are applicable for 45 scheduled employments in central sphere and 1709 scheduled employments in states. Now, as per the Cabinet approved Bill, the minimum wages across the country would be only linked to factors of skills and geographical regions, while the rest of the factors have been removed, a source said. The 2017 Bill had proposed to link minimum wages to factors such as the skills required, the arduousness of work assigned, geographical location of workplace.

The changes in the Code on Wages Bill is expected to reduce the number of minimum wages across the country to 300 from about 2,500 minimum wage rates at present, the source said.

This approval from the Cabinet was required since the previous version, Code on Wages Bill, 2017, which was introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2017 by previous NDA government and was later referred to Standing Committee, lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha dissolved in May. The Code on Wages will amalgamate the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.

A National Floor Level Minimum Wage will be set by the Centre to be revised every five years, while states will fix minimum wages for their regions, which cannot be lower than the floor wage. The current floor wage, which was fixed in 2017, is at Rs 176 a day, but some states have minimum wages lower than it such as Andhra Pradesh (Rs 69) and Telangana (Rs 69), while some have higher such as Nagaland (Rs 115).

The Bill proposes to levy penalty ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and repeat offences would invite imprisonment along with providing for compounding of those offences which are not punishable with imprisonment.

The Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions is also expected to be shortly listed for approval by the Union Cabinet, the source said. The first term of the NDA government had proposed codification of labour laws into four codes. The labour and employment ministry had drafted four labour codes: industrial relations, wages, social security and welfare, and occupational safety, health and working conditions by amalgamating, simplifying and rationalising the relevant provisions of the existing central labour laws.