Premium

‘Would like infra projects to come up in all sectors, involve more private finance’: MoF Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam

In an interview with Aanchal Magazine and Siddharth Upasani, the Secretary also said states should not view the 16th Finance Commission’s (FC) recommendations adversely.

Written by: Aanchal Magazine, Siddharth Upasani
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 07:54 AM IST
Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Centre wants infrastructure growth across sectors with greater private participation, urging states not to view the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations negatively.Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the Centre wants infrastructure growth across sectors with greater private participation, urging states not to view the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations negatively. (PIB)
Make us preferred source on Google

While sectors like road and railways dominate the government’s capex allocations, the Centre would like to see infrastructure projects come up in all sectors and involve “more and more” private finance, Expenditure Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said. In an interview with The Indian Express, the Secretary also said states should not view the 16th Finance Commission’s (FC) recommendations adversely. Edited excerpts:

Much of capex goes to sectors such as railways and roads. Is there any concern about this? What about other sectors’ capacity to utilise funds?

The sectors you mentioned have been major shareholders, so their requirements are also huge. National highways, for instance — building up something like 10,000 kilometers every year, it is a requirement of the country.

Besides the physical issues of taking up such projects, like land acquisition, when it comes to the structuring of the financing, we would like these sectors to involve private finance and the private sector more and more. Highways have managed quite a bit. It’s not that we give a budget and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts are just given; with highways it’s quite sophisticated. Within that, HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects… we are now looking at whether BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) would be a better way to do it.

It’s not about simply saving Budget money, but also which mechanism, by its own design, provides for better build quality and maintenance arrangements. The stakeholders should be incentivised because we would (not) like highways to be built and then deteriorate very quickly. These are issues which require discussion. But otherwise, even the highway sector, the bank of projects they are working on, they will be able to absorb. So, we are quite confident that all our infrastructure sectors are now quite well geared-up to absorb the budgets that we provide.

Power does not feature now in the top-five in terms of capex allocation. With New Economy sectors in focus, will they also get a push?

For power, CPSUs (Central Public Sector Undertakings) fund from their resources. The capex in the Budget is funding those where the government component of funding is required. Otherwise, the power sector is one where our CPSUs have the resources. And with their status, they have the

Story continues below this ad

delegated powers to do that. But having said that, some major hydro projects in Arunachal Pradesh have recently been proposed and recommended through government financing.

We would like to see infrastructure projects coming in all the sectors. Where they are able to do by themselves, they will do; the delegated powers are there, the Maharatnas and others. Where government

financing is required, we’ll do. Wherever the Public Private Partnership (PPP) structure can be there, we are pushing for that. So, it’s a multipronged approach to infrastructure development.

Before the Budget, FinMin came out with a PPP pipeline that was announced last year. What will be the immediate focus areas?

Story continues below this ad

There are some sectors where PPP is moving well, like highways, as we have just discussed. Railways is something we are waiting for and I am hopeful that they will now make a reality of PPP initiatives. They have drafted Cabinet notes to have the structures in a clearer way.

The Bhopal railway station is something which is a reality; whether the structuring is the best way of structuring a PPP railway station development is to be analysed, but with a private partner the infrastructure has improved. The thought process also has to move along with that. So, I believe within the railway system, they would recognise the benefits. Now, they’re relooking at New Delhi railway station. They have done quite detailed (work) on how to free up pockets of land which are in and around there, which are used by their staff (as) accommodation, for example, which can be shifted elsewhere, and (how) this prime location can be monetised. So, for railways, I believe this coming financial year will be when we see something concrete. Shipbuilding is another focus. Just about 5% of our export-import cargo goes by Indian-owned ships, which means a lot of rental or leasing cost is going to outside firms. So, it’s a real focus. The Rs 69,000 crore Shipbuilding Mission along with the Maritime Development Fund is something which will really be a focus in the infrastructure sector in the coming times. And not just the big ships, but even what was announced this time — coastal shipping — that is found to be a very efficient way of transporting. Some experiments are already going on to to link rail, road to coastal shipping. These are all initiatives which will bring down the logistics cost.

Southern states seem to have gained from the 16th FC’s recommendations. Any comments on that?

On vertical devolution, the FC has stuck to 41% and the Centre has accepted it.

Story continues below this ad

On horizontal devolution, they have tweaked some (criteria). To make it broad-based, they have brought in the concept of contribution to GDP, which in many ways rightfully encompasses all the efficiency and effectiveness a state is displaying, and thereby contributing to the national GDP.

Each indicator that they have tweaked a little bit, added, or dropped — they are trying to bring in the element of equity and efficiency.

The way I see it is: the pool is growing, the pie is growing. So, states should not see it in the way that because of the change in the criteria, we are losing; but rather that because the country is growing, revenues are growing. The FC has had detailed interactions with all the states and they have presented all the data, justifications, and arguments and the FC, in its wisdom, has given recommendations. So, we should allow it to be implemented and adjust suitably.

The most expensive projects right now are high-speed rail projects. The cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project has doubled. What about the new seven corridors that have been announced?

Story continues below this ad

The first one was one where there was Japanese involvement from the beginning. Now, the Ministry of Railways (is working on) indigenous coaches which can go up to 280 km per hour, signalling systems which are almost indigenous with some European collaborators. The point is that with all that indigenisation, the cost should come down. Nevertheless, like Metro projects, these are expensive interventions, especially if they look at elevated corridors like Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

The structuring and financing have to be worked out. The segments have been identified, the technology is beginning to be available, civil work side there is no problem — even now it’s all domestic. But these are huge investments. How the financing package is done, that will be discussed in detail.

Aanchal Magazine
Aanchal Magazine
twitter

Aanchal Magazine is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, serving as a leading voice on the macroeconomy and fiscal policy. With over 13 years of newsroom experience, she is recognized for her ability to decode complex economic data and government policy for a wider audience. Expertise & Focus Areas: Magazine’s reporting is rooted in "fiscal arithmetic" and economic science. Her work provides critical insights into the financial health of the nation, focusing on: Macroeconomic Policy: Detailed tracking of GDP growth, inflation trends, and central bank policy actions. Fiscal Metrics: Analysis of taxation, revenue collection, and government spending. Labour & Society: Reporting on labour trends and the intersection of economic policy with employment. Her expertise lies in interpreting high-frequency economic indicators to explain the broader trajectory of the Indian economy. Personal Interests: Beyond the world of finance and statistics, Aanchal maintains a deep personal interest in the history of her homeland, Kashmir. In her spare time, she reads extensively about the region's culture and traditions and works to map the complex journeys of displacement associated with it. Find all stories by Aanchal Magazine here ... Read More

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Communal flare-up in a Chhattisgarh village: 6 homes torched, cops injured during rescue operation
Individual taxpayers biggest beneficiary of tax deductions claimed on political donations
Individual taxpayers biggest beneficiary of tax deductions claimed on political donations
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement