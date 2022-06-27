Volatility no bar: DIIs cushion FPI exit impact over last 8 months

Undaunted by the massive sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the Indian stock markets, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), led by mutual funds and insurance companies, have invested Rs 2,88,167 crore in the stock market (excluding debt and IPOs) since November 2021.

According to stock exchange data, FPIs have pulled out Rs 3,54,285 crore in the last eight months. The FPI sell-off has been absorbed by DIIs to a great extent, preventing a major crash in the markets. While DIIs made net investments of Rs 41,983 crore in June so far, FPIs withdrew Rs 53,600 crore from Indian stocks during the month. “A global risk-off sentiment amidst increased risks to global growth have contributed to the decline in global equities including India. There are domestic factors at play as well, including high inflation and rising interest rates. Inflows into mutual funds have however remained robust, as investors turn risk-averse,” said Aditi Gupta, Economist, Bank of Baroda.

Despite huge volatility in stock markets and sustained selling by FPIs, equity mutual funds have been attracting inflows. MFs attracted net inflows of Rs 18,529 crore in May as against Rs 15,890 crore inflow in April.

Significantly, inflow through SIP (systematic investment plan) rose to Rs 12,286 crore in May from Rs 11,863 crore in April, indicating that retail investors continue to hold confidence on equity investments. This is the ninth consecutive month of SIP inflow being greater than Rs 10,000 crore, a trend which started in September 2021 with Rs.10,351 crore inflow.

MF equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021, highlighting the positive sentiment among investors. Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.

The RBI’s tightening of the monetary policy and inflated global commodity prices have primarily led the domestic markets to bleed in terms of substantial cash outflows from the equity markets during the last few months. The pace of such withdrawals was last seen when the pandemic spurred in the first quarter of 2020. Globally, the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia, rising fed rates and the return of the pandemic outbreak have further added fuel to the fire, according to Manoj Purohit, partner & leader–Financial Services Tax, BDO India.

This short-term pace of negative volatility is likely to slow down in the coming weeks if not reversed completely. “India is still on a better footing as compared to other global markets primarily on account of sustained growth patterns, better GDP numbers, recovering forex reserves, consistent demand from consumers and good financial numbers by large corporates, Purohit said.

The FPI sell-off has been on the back of a global risk-off sentiment amidst increased expectations of a slowdown in global growth and surging inflation globally. This has prompted central banks across the world to hike rates. Fed has been at the forefront, hiking policy rate to 150-175 bps this year and expectations are that this can go up to 300-350 bps. This has further exacerbated FPI outflows from EMs, including India.

Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out close to Rs 43,837 crore (including stocks, debt and hybrid) so far this month following monetary policy tightening by the Reserve Bank and US Federal Reserve, high oil prices and volatile rupee.