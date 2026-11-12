Vodafone Idea Q2 revenue rises 6.2%, net loss widens to Rs 5,975 crore

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,884 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 11,195 crore in the corresponding period last year, as the telecom operator continued to expand its 4G and 5G network and improve customer realisations.

The company, however, reported a higher net loss of Rs 5,975 crore for the quarter, against Rs 5,524 crore in the year-ago period. The loss was higher primarily due to the adverse impact of mark-to-market adjustments on treasury assets. Excluding exceptional items, the loss stood at Rs 5,513 crore, marginally lower than Rs 5,562 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,981 crore, while cash EBITDA rose 11.2% to Rs 2,498 crore.

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The company, in which the government holds a 49% stake, incurred capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 3,946 crore during the quarter. It has also placed capex orders worth over Rs 13,200 crore towards its three-year investment guidance, signalling an acceleration in its network expansion plans.

Vi said it had secured total funding of over Rs 10,500 crore until the first half of FY27, including warrants and fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. Of this, more than Rs 4,000 crore in incremental bank funding was arranged during the September quarter.

A key improvement was seen in average revenue per user (ARPU), which rose to Rs 178 from Rs 167 a year ago. Customer ARPU, excluding machine-to-machine connections, increased 9.7% to Rs 198 from Rs 180, primarily driven by customer upgrades.

Vi’s subscriber base stood at 194.4 million at the end of September, compared with 193.1 million in the preceding quarter. Its 4G and 5G subscriber base increased to 131 million from 127.8 million in the year-ago period.

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The company expanded its 5G services to 400 cities and towns across 17 key circles where it holds 5G spectrum. It added nearly 9,000 broadband towers during the quarter, taking its total unique broadband towers to approximately 2.14 lakh. This was its highest quarterly addition in nine quarters. Its 4G population coverage increased to 87.8%.

Data consumption also continued to rise, with average daily usage increasing 27.1% year-on-year to 93.6 petabytes. Average data usage per 4G/5G subscriber rose to 23 GB per month from 18.5 GB. The company’s management said the improvement in customer ARPU, subscriber additions and network expansion reflected progress in its transformation efforts. The company is targeting 4G population coverage of over 95% across its 17 priority circles through planned investments.

Vi is also strengthening its enterprise business, having partnered with Hindalco Industries to deploy a dedicated private network at its Baphlimali bauxite mine in Odisha as part of the latter’s Industry 4.0 initiatives.