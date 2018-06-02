Visa says systems operating at ‘close to normal levels’ after Europe outage

Visa on Saturday experienced service disruptions preventing some transactions in Europe. Visa on Saturday experienced service disruptions preventing some transactions in Europe.

Payments firm Visa Inc said its systems are operating at “close to normal levels” and the earlier issue affecting users in Europe was “result of a hardware failure”.

“We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorized access or malicious event,” Visa said in a statement.

This incident prevented some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed, the company earlier said in a statement.

A sign informing about Visa network disruption is seen in Ipswich, Britain in this image obtained June 1, 2018 from social media. A sign informing about Visa network disruption is seen in Ipswich, Britain in this image obtained June 1, 2018 from social media.

