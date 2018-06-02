Visa says systems operating at ‘close to normal levels’ after Europe outage

By: Reuters | London | Updated: June 2, 2018 10:26:01 am
Payments firm Visa Inc said its systems are operating at “close to normal levels” and the earlier issue affecting users in Europe was “result of a hardware failure”.
“We have no reason to believe this was associated with any unauthorized access or malicious event,” Visa said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Visa was experiencing a service disruption preventing some transactions in Europe being processed. This incident prevented some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed, the company earlier said in a statement.
