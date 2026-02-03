Violence erupts in Odisha’s Gajapati: Mob attacks village market, 10 detained

The situation escalated when the locals confronted the attackers, triggering a group clash that left at least 10 people injured, who were admitted to nearby hospitals for better treatment.

Tension prevailed in Chandiput village under Mohana police station in Odisha’s Gajapati district following a violent clash between two communities Monday evening.

The clash broke out when over hundreds of youths from a nearby village, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, assaulted locals belonging to a particular community at Chandiput bazar and vandalised vehicles.

The situation escalated when the locals confronted the attackers, triggering a group clash that left at least 10 people injured, who were admitted to nearby hospitals for better treatment. The residence of a local BJP leader was also vandalised during the clash.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.