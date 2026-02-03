Violence erupts in Odisha’s Gajapati: Mob attacks village market, 10 detained

The clash broke out when over hundreds of youths from a nearby village, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, assaulted locals belonging to a particular community at Chandiput bazar and vandalised vehicles.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarFeb 3, 2026 11:29 PM IST
odisha violenceThe situation escalated when the locals confronted the attackers, triggering a group clash that left at least 10 people injured, who were admitted to nearby hospitals for better treatment.
Tension prevailed in Chandiput village under Mohana police station in Odisha’s Gajapati district following a violent clash between two communities Monday evening.

The situation escalated when the locals confronted the attackers, triggering a group clash that left at least 10 people injured, who were admitted to nearby hospitals for better treatment. The residence of a local BJP leader was also vandalised during the clash.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to police sources, a dispute over a recent issue triggered the clash on Monday. Two FIRs have already been registered in this regard.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda said the situation is normal at present, while the local police have detained over 10 persons from both sides for their alleged involvement in the group clash.

“The detainees are being questioned and will be arrested and forwarded soon. We have assessed the situation on the ground and there was no need to impose a prohibitory order,” said Panda.

At least four platoons of police forces have been deployed to avoid further escalation, while regular police patrols have intensified.

Police and the local administration said efforts are being made to restore peace in the region.

Meanwhile, a Muslim street vendor was assaulted by members of right-wing groups, who allegedly called him a ‘Bangladeshi’ and forced him to chant religious slogans.

A video of the assault has gone viral, in which at least four youths armed with bamboo sticks were seen assaulting the street vendor. Congress leader Amiya Pandav has shared the video on X.

Pandav could not confirm the exact date and location where the incident occurred.

When contacted, a senior police officer said there were no such reports of assaults in any police station in the district.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha.

 

