Vinod Kannan takes over as Vistara CEO

Vistara on Saturday said that Vinod Kannan took over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline on Saturday. According to a statement by the carrier, Kannan replaced Leslie Thng who was the CEO from July 16, 2017 to December 31, 2021.

It added that Deepak Rajawat has been elevated to take up the role of Vistara’s chief commercial officer from Saturday. “Kannan started his stint with Vistara as the Chief Strategy Officer in June 2019 and took over as Chief Commercial Officer in January 2020 with responsibility for developing, executing, and sustaining

Vistara’s corporate strategy and ensuring the airline’s commercial success,” it mentioned.

Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Kannan spent over two decades working with SIA and has held several senior positions in the airline’s head office in Singapore as well as overseas. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore and University of California, Los Angeles, the statement said.