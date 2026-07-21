Vijay Singh to continue on board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, 6 smaller trusts

Vijay Singh, Vice Chairman of Tata Trusts, will continue to serve as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and six other smaller trusts for at least another year, even though he has chosen not to seek another term on the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) after his current tenure ends on August 14.

Singh’s tenure as a trustee of the SDTT will continue until July 2027. He will also remain a trustee of six other smaller Tata trusts.

“My term in SRTT ends on August 14 and I will not put myself up for another term. That’s a decision I had taken earlier,” Singh said. In SDTT, Singh’s term is till next July and he will continue in SDTT and other small trusts for a year or so, he said.