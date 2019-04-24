ICICI-Videocon case: Enforcement Directorate summons Chanda Kochhar, her husband

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent summons to former CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and her brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar, in connection with a money laundering probe into loans disbursed to the Videocon Group. The trio has been summoned to ED’s Delhi office on April 30 for questioning.

Sources said the summons were sent to them last week, adding that they are required to assist the investigating officer in taking the probe forward and have been asked to bring certain documents related to their personal and official finances.

The trio has been questioned in the past too at the ED office in Mumbai after the central agency conducted raids in this case on March 1. The searches were conducted at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, her family and Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group in Mumbai and Aurangabad.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the matter based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR of January 22. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that Chanda Kochhar had “dishonestly” granted loans to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees to the Videocon Group “in contravention of rules and policy … by abusing her official position”.

It also alleged that Chanda Kochhar, who took an early retirement in October last year in the wake of allegations, had accepted “illegal gratification through her husband” Deepak Kochhar, in whose company Videocon group made investments after it was granted loans by the ICICI Bank.

Apart from the Kochhars and Dhoot, the FIR has named Deepak Kochhar’s company Nupower Renewables Ltd, Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd, Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL), along with unknown public servants as accused.

Top bankers such as current ICICI CEO Sandeep Bakshi, K Ramkumar, Sanjoy Chatterjee, N S Kannan, Zarin Daruwala, Rajiv Sabharwal, K V Kamath and Homi Khusrokhan are also under the ED scanner for their role in sanction of loans to Videocon.

On March 31, 2018, The Indian Express had first reported how in December 2008, Dhoot set up a company with Deepak Kochhar and two of Chanda Kochhar’s relatives; then gave a Rs 64 crore-loan to this company through a fully owned entity before he transferred the latter’s ownership to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for just Rs 9 lakh.

In what raised questions of propriety and conflict of interest, the transfer of the company to Deepak Kochchar happened six months after the Videocon Group got a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank. Almost 86 per cent of that loan (Rs 2,810 crore) remains unpaid and the Videocon account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2017.

The CBI had begun investigations into the matter in December 2017, after it initiated a preliminary enquiry. The enquiry probes allegations that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities of about Rs 3,250 crore to Trend Electronics Ltd, Century Appliances Ltd, Kail Ltd, Value Industries Ltd and Evan Fraser and Co. India Ltd, all companies belonging to the Videocon group, the FIR states.

“The officials of ICICI Bank Ltd sanctioned credit facilities to these companies in violation of Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and credit policy of the bank. It was also alleged that as part of quid pro quo, Sh. V N Dhoot made an investement of Rs 64 crore in M/s Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL) and also transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 to 2012,” the FIR said.