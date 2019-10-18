Vibrant Goa summit: Closure of mining industry hurt industry, solution soon, says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday “closure of mining industry” was the biggest factor that disturbed the industrial ecosystem while launching a three-day investment conclave titled ‘Vibrant Goa’.

Attributing the idea and design for the meet to the a “vision of late Manohar Parrikar”, Sawant promised the industry a “speedy processing of investment proposal” and a clearance to projects within 30 days, as he started the meet.

“Goa’s economic growth is driven by the strong performance of industrial sector, such as tourism, IT and pharmaceuticals. The closure of mining has however disturbed our entire ecosystem of aligned industries, including logistic suppliers, truck companies and barge owners , as well as service providers, “ Sawant began, as he added, â “solution” is on its way.