Verification of ITR timeline reduced to 30 days from 120: I-T dept order

August 2, 2022 2:59:00 pm
The Income Tax department has reduced the time limit for e-verification or hard copy submission of the ITR-V, post filing of returns by taxpayers, from the current 120 days to 30 days, beginning August 1.
The department issued a notification on July 29 announcing the change in the timeline.
E-verification of an ITR completes the return filing process and if it is not done within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.
“It has been decided that in respect of any electronic transmission of return data on or after the date of this notification comes into effect, the time-limit for e-verification or submission of ITR-V shall now be 30 days from the date of transmitting/uploading the data of return electronically,” the notification said.
Subscriber Only Stories
It said the order comes into effect from August 1.
Till now, the time period to e-verify the ITR or send the ITR-V through post, after filing of an Income Tax Return (ITR), was 120 days from the date of the uploading of the ITR.
The notification clarified that in case the e-verification of the ITR or hard copy ITR-V is sent through post beyond the time-limit of 30 days, the return shall be treated as late or beyond the due date.
Those who wish to send the ITR-V in a hard copy can send it through the usual address through “speed post only” to: Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru-560500, Karnataka.
“The date of dispatch of speed post of duly verified ITR-V shall be considered for the purpose of determination of the 30 days period, from the date of transmitting the date of Income-tax return electronically,” it said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
How hot and humid Singapore is trying to cool itself down
Oommen Chandy becomes longest serving member of Kerala Assembly
Aamir Khan says they were looking to cast a younger female actor in Laal Singh Chaddha, here’s how they landed on Kareena Kapoor Khan
Won’t hoist tricolour to protest against unfair agricultural policies: Swatantra Bharat Paksha
PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi stages dharna at Jantar Mantar with fair price shop dealers’ demands
SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED head
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?
At Florida school shooter’s trial, families recall lives lost
Country battling ‘epidemic of unemployment’ but govt polishing image of ‘arrogant king’: Rahul
BTS’ J-Hope shares emotional post after Lollapalooza, recalls how Jimin was his ‘light in the dark’: ‘I whipped myself forward…’
West Bengal ministers do not pick calls even if we ring 10 times: Union minister Pratima Bhoumik
6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies