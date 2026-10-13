Lakshmi, Mallika say no economic settlement reached in Venu Srinivasan family

Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan have said no economic settlement has been reached over the ownership and division of assets within the Venu Srinivasan family, underlining continuing differences despite the completion of a broader partition within the TVS family.

The statement comes amid a dispute between TVS Motor Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan Venu on one side, and Lakshmi and Mallika on the other, over the division of economic interests within the family. Mallika is Venu Srinivasan’s wife, while Lakshmi is their daughter.

In a joint statement, Lakshmi and Mallika said the broader TVS family partition, agreed upon in 2020 and implemented subsequently, had been carried out through a process involving the relevant stakeholders. However, they said no comparable process had taken place to settle the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family.