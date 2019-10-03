Vehicle ‘Own Damage’ cover declines as auto sales plummet

Insurance companies have reported a decline in Own Damage (OD) cover for motor vehicles, with the automobile industry facing a bumpy ride in the ongoing slowdown in the economy.

The OD premium collection of insurers declined by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,480 crore in August 2019 from Rs 10,724 crore in the same period of last year, according to the data available from the General Insurance Council. However, the overall motor premium collection (including OD and third party) for the month rose 5.9 per cent to Rs 26,406 crore, mainly due to the 12.9 per cent increase in third party (TP) insurance cover to Rs 15,925 crore after the Supreme Court order on mandatory insurance cover and the enactment of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The OD business had declined by 1.9 per cent in July also while overall premium rose by 11.5 per cent. OD covers loss or damage to the vehicle insured due to accident including fire and theft.

The OD business of New India Insurance declined to Rs 1,139 crore in August from Rs 1,325 crore last year, National Insurance to Rs 975 crore from Rs 1,128 crore and United India to Rs 679 crore from Rs 756 crore.

The Supreme Court has made it mandatory for the vehicle buyers to purchase three and five year TP policies during purchase of new cars and two-wheelers, respectively. This will reduce the risk of slippages in 2-5th year. The insurers have option of attaching single or multi-year OD policies along with such TP policies.

The new Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 (which increased traffic penalties on uninsured vehicles) is driving penetration in motor TP as well. The Act increased penalties for driving uninsured vehicles by 2-4 times (to Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 4,000 for the second offence).

Automobile sales witnessed the worst-ever drop in August across categories, with passenger car sales falling by as much as 41.09 per cent, according to data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Vehicle sales across categories, including passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers and commercial vehicles (CVs) stood at 18,21,490 units last month, as against 23,82,436 units in August 2018, a fall of 23.55 per cent. “With the decline in auto sales, OD premium growth is bound to decline. The spurt in TP premium is possibly due to the crackdown by the traffic police following the amended Motor Vehicles Act,” said an insurance sector official.

A comprehensive car insurance plan has two essential components: OD premium and third party (TP) premium. TP covers any damage or injury caused by the insured, to another person or property. A TP liability cover is mandatory in India under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 while OD is optional.

Earlier, the IRDAI circular had stipulated a bundled cover, including OD insurance cover as a package product with a stand-alone motor TP insurance product — one year for OD bundled with long term TP cover for new car/ two-wheeler. Now this has been separated and vehicle owners can go for OD and third party separately. Bundling of cover for the OD portion was earlier permitted as an immediate requirement, keeping in view the date of implementation stipulated by the Supreme Court from September 1, 2018.

As per the new rules, policyholders have the option to renew the OD component of a bundled cover falling due on or after September 1, 2019, with the same insurer or different insurer, on an annual basis.

“Vehicle owners often do not renew their policies beyond the first year policy which is attached to the purchase of the vehicle.

According to industry players, insurance compliance with CV operators is high but lower with cars in the interiors and the lowest in two-wheelers,” said a Kotak Research report.