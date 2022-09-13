scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Vedanta plans $20-bn chip unit in Gujarat: Report

An announcement to this effect is expected later this week with a formal signing of an MoU between the state government and the company.

The Vedanta Group has an initial investment plan of $2 billion for the semiconductor unit, which would go up to $20 billion as the company scales up the project. (Reuters, file)

Vedanta has decided to set up its semiconductor manufacturing unit in Gujarat and has identified land for it. According to Reuters, an announcement to this effect is expected later this week with a formal signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the state government and the company.

The Vedanta Group has an initial investment plan of $2 billion for the semiconductor unit, which would go up to $20 billion as the company scales up the project. “Various state governments have approached us for providing land for the project, and we are also in talks with several of them. We will soon identify the location to set up the unit. We want to see which state is able to create an entire cluster of units,” Anil Agarwal, Vedanta chairman, had said earlier.

Vedanta is amongst the five companies which have applied for the government’s Rs 76,000-crore incentive scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In fact, the company has submitted two proposals — one where it has formed a joint venture with Foxconn for manufacturing chips and the second, on its own for display fabs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Vedanta is confident of getting global orders once its semiconductor manufacturing unit is up and running in India. It is already into manufacturing fab glasses and optic fibre globally, so it is not going to be a new business for the company. “We already make fab glasses in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and have 20,000 people working for us, so we are already in the business,” Agarwal had said.  FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:11:31 am
Next Story

Punjab: Man, 3 relatives booked after woman alleges rape

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement