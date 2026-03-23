Vedanta challenges NCLT nod to Adani’s bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group Ltd has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), challenging the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) approval to Adani Enterprises Ltd’s (AEL) resolution plan for acquiring debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The Allahabad branch of NCLT orally pronounced an order on March 17, approving the resolution plan dated October 14, 2025 submitted by Adani Enterprises, the successful resolution applicant, AEL said in an exchange filing last week.

AEL outbid Vedanta for Jaiprakash Associates.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani Group, had earlier secured the committee of creditors (CoC) approval — dominated by National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) — for its Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates in November 2025.