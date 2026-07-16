Varanasi to get two elevated highway corridors as Cabinet clears projects worth Rs 25,446 crore to ease congestion

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of two elevated highway corridors worth Rs 25,446 crore along the rivers Varuna and Ganga in Varanasi. The projects come amid mounting congestion in the city, exacerbated by the government’s push to promote religious tourism.

Varanasi receives around 15 crore tourists annually, placing immense pressure on the city’s mobility system and increasing traffic congestion.

The Cabinet approved the development of a 43-km link corridor connecting NH-31 and Varanasi ring road along the river Varuna and 46-km link corridor between NH-19 and Varanasi ring road along the river Ganga. The projects will be developed under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM). The corridor is a major component of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan.