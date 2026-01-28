With AC pantry and 49% more seats, Railways plans to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper

The Indian Railways is planning to manufacture a 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train to accommodate more passengers with enhanced facilities, officials said, adding that the train will be built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai under the Make in India initiative. The move followed the launch of the semi-high-speed 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train.
“It is currently in the design stage, and the prototype of the rake is targeted to be rolled out by the end of 2026. It will have more passenger carrying capacity with better onboard service capability,” a senior railways official said.
This marked the beginning of a new era of sleeper train travel in Indian Railways, setting a higher benchmark for luxurious, comfortable and safe travel–a reputation Rajdhani Express trains have been enjoying for decades after their launch in 1969. Interestingly, both trains took off from Howrah.
The new 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper will have 17 third AC, five second AC and one first AC coaches. It will have a capacity for 1,224 passengers and one AC Pantry car. The existing 16-coach configuration train has 823 berths with 11 third AC, four second AC and one first AC coaches. This means the 24-coach train will add almost 49 per cent more, or 401 berths, for passengers.
“Along with this, mini-pantry spaces and linen storage areas are being planned across coaches to ensure efficient onboard service management. Passenger amenities will include ergonomically designed berths, integrated reading lights, mobile and laptop charging points, WiFi-enabled passenger information and infotainment systems, vacuum-assisted toilets, improved luggage spaces and modern interior fittings. Special provisions for Divyangjan passengers, including accessible toilets and ramps, are also part of the design planning,” the official said.
The new train will have advanced propulsion and control systems, regenerative braking for energy efficiency, and a crashworthy stainless-steel car body of contemporary safety standards.
Story continues below this ad
“Fire safety measures are in line with international norms. It will also have CCTV surveillance, intelligent diagnostics and the integration of Kavach—the train collision avoidance system. The train can achieve a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph,” the official added.
Passengers on board the Vande Bharat sleeper will be charged at a rate of Rs 2.4 per km for third AC, Rs 3.1 per km for second AC and Rs 3.8 per km for first AC. The minimum fare of a Vande Bharat sleeper train, which is up to 400 km distance, will be Rs 960 for third AC, Rs 1,240 for second AC and Rs 1,520 for first AC. Goods and Services Tax will be levied separately.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More