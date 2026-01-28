With AC pantry and 49% more seats, Railways plans to manufacture 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper

The Indian Railways is planning to manufacture a 24-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train to accommodate more passengers with enhanced facilities, officials said, adding that the train will be built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai under the Make in India initiative. The move followed the launch of the semi-high-speed 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper train.

“It is currently in the design stage, and the prototype of the rake is targeted to be rolled out by the end of 2026. It will have more passenger carrying capacity with better onboard service capability,” a senior railways official said.

On January 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Howrah to Guwahati in West Bengal’s Malda. He also virtually flagged off a second Vande Bharat sleeper service, running from Guwahati’s Kamakhya Junction to Howrah.