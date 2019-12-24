Utopia rolls out a peer-to-peer ecosystem with built-in Crypton cryptocurrency

Utopia is based on a decentralized peer-to-peer network which eliminates the need for having a central server that transmits and stores data Utopia is based on a decentralized peer-to-peer network which eliminates the need for having a central server that transmits and stores data

Utopia is a brand new working program that allows you to do everything you need in total security and privacy. This is possible because Utopia is based on a decentralized peer-to-peer network; it simply means that there is no need for a central server that transmits and stores data. So, let’s start to download Utopia on your computer. It won’t be complicated because it is suitable for the most common platform, like Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well.

Whatever is your presence on Utopia, you can find a suitable tool. This app offers an incredible number of efficient features such as a private browser and uMessenger – an encrypted instant messenger. If you need to send any type of files with no size limit, you can enjoy uMail, an exceptional spam-free application for secure e-mail communication of Utopia users. Or if you are looking for super security while surfing the net try built-in Idyll private browser.. And many more functions that will protect your info and privacy. It sounds good. Plus, don’t be afraid of its functionality, because it is super easy to use. The minimal graphic design will guide you, and you will perform the best result by discovering all its functions.

E-mail client – This is what client e-mail looks like

Files downloading: The picture shows how it looks to download different types of files

Until now, Utopia has shown its best feature, but listen up; it isn’t over yet. As security and encryption are becoming important in every action, money transactions should be super safe. Utopia can easily accomplish this task using a single tool. uWallet will renovate your anonymous financial transactions with internal mineable highly-efficient cryptocurrency. Plus, you will earn rewards for just keeping your Utopia client running and online and supporting the network this way by participating in encrypted data transmission. The rewards earned on Crypton mining are credited every 15 minutes to your uWallet. To reach better results, it’s possible to run mining bots on several devices, the power and speed of Crypton mining will be multiplied. This powerful tool will increase your results in a few steps. Not only because of the fast transaction but also because cryptocurrency is safe, and it became strong and present-day by day.

Utopia official website is already online, and you can finally get it right away. The straightforward layout, dashboard, statistics will capture your attention. And you know what else? You can do thousands of operations on a single tab. Forget the chaos.

So, at this point, you can figure in your mind how your work will change, and it will with the best results ever. Download it now and turn your digital life into a new enthusiastic time.

