USTR Greer likely in India next month, deal to come into effect in April

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to be in India next month for the signing of the first tranche of the India-US trade deal which is scheduled to take effect in April, government officials said Friday.

This means that the pact with the US will come into effect even before the trade agreements with the UK and EU.

With the US rolling back the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil, an Indian delegation is expected to leave for Washington Sunday for three-day talks to complete the legal agreement. This process could be crucial because US trade deals under the Trump administration have been unconventional, posing a challenge for legal teams.