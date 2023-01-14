scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for lapses in Halol plant

In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations. (Reuters, file)

The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses, including failure to follow appropriate written procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products, at its Gujarat-based plant.

In a warning letter, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) pointed out various lapses at the Halol plant which produces finished pharmaceutical products.

“This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals… Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated,” the USFDA stated.

The health regulator inspected the manufacturing facility from April 26 to May 9, 2022. A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations. In the letter to Mumbai-based company, the USFDA pointed out drug firm’s failure to establish and follow appropriate written procedures that are designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile, and that include validation of all aseptic and sterilisation processes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...

“Your firm failed to perform operations within specifically defined areas of adequate size and to have separate or defined areas or such other control systems necessary to prevent contamination or mix-ups in aseptic processing areas,” it said.

It further said: “Your ISO 5 cleanroom areas used for aseptic compounding and filling were poorly designed and lacked adequate protection.” The ISO 5 area is critical because sterile drug products are exposed and therefore vulnerable to contamination, it added.

“Your firm failed to use equipment in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products that is of appropriate design, adequate size, and suitably located to facilitate operations for its intended use and for its cleaning and maintenance,” USFDA said.

Advertisement

The health regulator also pointed out the firm’s failure to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications.
“Significant findings in this letter demonstrate that your firm does not operate an effective quality system in accordance with CGMP,” it noted.

Failure to address violations may also result in the FDA refusing admission of articles manufactured at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Halol, into the US, the regulator said.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
Next Story

Bill Gates reveals he rocks a Samsung foldable as his daily driver

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close