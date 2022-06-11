‘Use & file’: New life insurance products sans nod

Insurance watchdog Irdai on Friday extended the ‘use and file’ procedure for most life insurance products, thereby allowing insurers to launch new products without the regulator’s prior approval.

However, the ‘use and file’ system will not be allowed in individual savings, individual pensions and annuity schemes.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had earlier extended similar relaxations to health insurance products as well as general insurance covers.

Irdai said it has extended the ‘use and file’ procedure for most of the life insurance products in its continuous endeavour towards the reform agenda taken up towards having a fully insured India.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“This means now the life insurance companies can also launch these products without prior approval of Irdai,” the regulator added.

Earlier when the industry was in its nascent stage, it was mandatory for insurance companies to take prior approval of Irdai before launching any life insurance product.

Explained Custom insurance products The ‘Use and file’ method is expected to help insurers design customised insurance products for the embedded insurance space much faster, thereby manufacturing niche products for various customer segments.

However, with the maturity attained by the industry, it is envisaged that necessary relaxations may be allowed, Irdai said. “This move will enable life Insurers to launch most of the products (except individual savings, individual pensions and annuity) in a timely manner according to the dynamic needs of the market,” it said.

According to Irdai, the relaxation will result in improving ease of doing business for insurance companies as well as lead to expansion of the choices available to policyholders.

“The life insurance industry is expected to use this opportunity to respond faster to the emerging market needs, in terms of designing and pricing of insurance products resulting in more choices for the policyholders, which will further help in increasing the insurance penetration in India,” it said.

The life insurers are expected to have a board-approved product management and pricing policy, Irdai added.