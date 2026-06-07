US tops India’s LNG basket in May, imports recover to pre-war levels

With the heavy disruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from key suppliers Qatar and the UAE, the US emerged as India’s largest source of super-chilled gas in May, followed by Nigeria, Oman, and Angola, as New Delhi’s LNG imports recovered to pre-war levels despite the surge in international LNG prices.

While some major LNG importing countries reduced imports amid sky-high prices, India prioritised supplies over price amid demand from various sectors, which include city gas distribution, fertiliser, power, and ceramics.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has upended the regular flow of LNG to India from key suppliers Qatar and the UAE, leading to a scramble for LNG cargoes from alternate geographies. The supply disruption has not been as severe as initially anticipated due to a combination of alternative suppliers raising exports and demand curtailment in various parts of the world. India depends on LNG imports to meet about half of its natural gas requirement, and about 60% of those imports came through the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, primarily from Qatar, and also the UAE. The two Gulf nations are major LNG exporters. Ship tracking data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler shows that India imported 2.2 million tonnes of LNG in May, 13.5% higher over April, and 32% over March, which was the first month impacted by the West Asia war and the consequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. LNG imports in May were, in fact, 6% higher over the corresponding month of last year, and 6.4% higher than the 2025 monthly average.