Amid trade war, US share in India’s software service exports rose to 54%

At $147 billion, IT services made up the biggest component of the $221.4 billion of software services exports, followed by BPO services at $56 billion. (Representational: FreePik)

In a year in which the US started a global trade war starting with its Liberation Day tariffs that targeted import of goods, the world’s largest economy became an even bigger destination for India’s software services exports, stretching its lead over the UK.

According to data released Friday by the Reserve Bank of India, India’s software service exports to the US rose 11% to $119.7 billion in 2025-26, accounting for 54.1% of all such exports last year. In 2024–25, the US’ share was 52.9%.

In second place was the UK, whose share slipped slightly to 15.4% from 15.5%.

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All in all, India’s software services exports in 2025-26 amounted to $221.4 billion, up 8% from the previous year. This figure does not include the $17.9 billion of sales made by foreign affiliates of Indian companies.