After talks to sort out trade concerns at G20 meet, Trump reignites tariff issue with India

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated that India’s moves to impose tariffs on products that it exports here were not going to be tolerated. However, the US President’s short remark on the issue, which came amid a series of tweets on topics ranging from the UK’s Brexit deal to food stamp participation, were made without details of whether and how the US would retaliate.

The remarks come after a recent meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan towards the end of June, where the two leaders agreed to work together to resolve trade-related issues.

“India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!” tweeted Trump.

This comes nearly two weeks after Trump first sought the withdrawal of retaliatory tariffs that India had imposed on 28 goods imported from the US.

India hiked tariffs on several products, including almonds, fresh apples and phosphoric acid on June 15, nearly two weeks after the Trump administration announced that it was withdrawing India’s duty-free benefits under the US’ select trade programme, the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!” tweeted Trump on June 27, ahead of the G20 Summit.

During this meeting, the two leaders “discussed ways to leverage the power of technology, improve defence and security ties as well as issues relating to trade,” tweeted Modi on June 28.

“India stands committed to further deepen economic and cultural relations with USA,” he added.

India was the largest beneficiary under the US GSP programme, with exports of over $6 billion in 2018-19. However, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal indicated that the country would not be pursuing a resolution to the withdrawal.

The country delayed the imposition of its retaliatory tariffs for nearly a year after it first announced the move in response to hikes in tariffs on steel and aluminum imported by the US, which hit Indian exports. India has since approached the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) dispute settlement body against the move.

Trump has long been critical of Indian tariffs on products like Harley Davidson motorcycles, at one point even calling the country a “tariff king”.

The GSP withdrawal came on the heels of the re-elected Modi government taking office early in June. The US had announced its intent to withdraw India’s benefits under the programme in March after failed negotiations between the two country over the Trump administration’s demands. This includes the US’ issues with India’s decision to cap prices of essential medical devices like stents and knee implants and its demands that US dairy product exporters certify that their produce was derived from animals that were not fed food containing internal organs.

“India, like the US and other nations, shall always uphold its national interest in these matters. We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living,” the ministry had stated after the GSP withdrawal was notified on June 5.

The US is one of India’s largest trading partners, exporting $33.1 billion worth of goods to India in 2018. However, India still had a goods trade surplus of $21.3 billion with the country.