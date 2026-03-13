US initiates Section 301 probe against India, China, 14 others

Claims India has excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel, solar units

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiMar 13, 2026 04:44 AM IST
US initiates Section 301 probe, US Section 301 probe against India, US Section 301 probe against China, Trump administration, US Supreme Court, donald trump, USTR, United States Trade Representative, Indian express news, current affairsUS President Donald Trump
Make us preferred source on Google

The US has launched an investigation under Section 301 (b) of the Trade Act of 1974 into more than a dozen countries, including India and China, citing structural excess capacity and over-production in certain manufacturing sectors. This is the first such probe launched by the Trump administration after the US Supreme Court last month declared the reciprocal tariffs he levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act as illegal.

Having initiated the investigations on March 11, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said it will open dockets for submission of written comments on March 17, and the Section 301 Committee will convene public hearings on May 5. This could mean that fresh tariffs could be imposed on India and other countries after May.

USTR Jamieson Greer said, “These investigations will focus on economies that appear to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors, such as through large or persistent trade surpluses or underutilised or unused capacity: China, the EU, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India.”

Targeting India, the USTR said India had a trade surplus of $58 billion with the US in 2025, and that the sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods.

“For example, evidence suggests the solar module sector is plagued by excess capacity, including that India’s current module manufacturing is nearly triple the annual domestic demand. India also has created significant excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel, and other industries,” the USTR said.

International trade experts said countries targeted in the investigation are those with which the US has trade deficits. Deborah Elms, Head of Trade Policy at Singapore-based Hinrich Foundation, in a social media post, said this is a “very fast” investigation with a short comment window and the mandated hearing in early May.

“The reason for this unusually rapid inquiry is that the statutory authority for existing US tariffs currently set by the Trump administration at 10% globally under a different legal power, Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, will expire on 27 July. The USTR’s goal is to replace these Section 122 tariffs with new measures by July,” Elms said.
Unlike other tariff authorities, Section 301 is unlikely to get overturned by US Courts or involve Congress, she said. “Any penalties that get applied are likely to be long-lasting, particularly since Section 301 empowers the executive branch to modify, adjust, or reopen cases at will in the future,” she said.

Story continues below this ad
Explained
Trade deficit with India a sore point

The US has targeted countries which have a trade surplus with it in goods. In 2025, India had a $58 billion surplus with the US. The manufacturing sectors which contributed to this include textiles, health and auto.

The USTR move assumes significance as India and the US agreed to a trade deal but have not formally signed it. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said last month that the negotiations with the US would resume after further clarity on the tariff situation. The EU had paused the implementation of the EU-US trade deal after the US Supreme Court ruling, while other countries sought clarity from the US on the trade deal.

The USTR argued that structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors present a serious challenge to US efforts to re-shore supply chains and provide good-paying jobs for American workers, and that key trading partners have developed production capacity untethered from the incentives of domestic and global demand.

Greer said, “This excess capacity leads to, among others, overproduction and large or persistent trade surpluses, as well as under-utilised and unused capacity, in manufacturing sectors. Structural excess capacity has been characterised generally as under-utilised industrial production capacity that is sustained through governmental interventions or policies incentivising companies to maintain or grow their unused capacity inefficiently.”

 

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments