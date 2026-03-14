US initiates ‘forced labour’ trade probe against India, 59 others

Apart from India, the list of trade partners under US scrutiny included close trade partners such as the UK, EU, Japan, Israel, UAE, Argentina, as well as Russia and China.

The US on Thursday launched another trade investigation against India and 59 other trade partners to ascertain if these countries failed to prohibit imports of goods produced using ‘forced’ labour.

This comes a day after the US initiated a probe into more than a dozen countries, including India, citing structural excess capacity and overproduction in certain manufacturing sectors.

India, meanwhile, said it was evaluating the US announcement. “We are studying what is there in their note. We are looking at it from all perspectives. Both from the legal perspective as well as the economic angle which is being mentioned there. India is evaluating the documents,” an official said.