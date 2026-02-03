US-India trade deal: Indian ADRs jump by up to 6.75 pc on Nasdaq; Sensex, Nifty set for big gain today

While Infosys ADR rose by 4.32 per cent, Wipro jumped by 6.75 per cent on the Nasdaq on Monday. ICICI ADR increased by 4.95 per cent and HDFC by 4.35 per cent. Dr Reddy’s gained 1.42 per cent.

Written by: George Mathew
3 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 10:10 AM IST
NasdaqIndian ADRs surge up to 6.75% on Wall Street after US cuts tariffs on India; domestic markets expected to rally. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Indian companies listed on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange on the Wall Street jumped by up to 6.75 per cent after the US agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff it levies on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent in a major improvement in bilateral economic ties. Indian markets – BSE and NSE – which are supposed to open later today are expected to witness a rally as the deal is expected to boost the trade ties between the two countries.

While Infosys ADR rose by 4.32 per cent, Wipro jumped by 6.75 per cent on the Nasdaq on Monday. ICICI ADR increased by 4.95 per cent and HDFC by 4.35 per cent. Dr Reddy’s gained 1.42 per cent.

Gift Nifty, a US-dollar-denominated derivative futures contract based on India’s flagship equity index, Nifty 50, and listed on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), rose by 2.87 per cent at 25,857.

The market is expected to cheer the deal announcement — first made by the US President – to mark a significant shift in India-US trade policy following months of tariff-driven trade tensions. Washington had slapped 25 per cent import tax on Indian goods as part of its Liberation Day tariffs last year, and an additional 25 per cent for India’s import of Russian oil, making India among the highest tariffed countries.

Sensex, Nifty set for rally

Analysts expect major indices – Sensex and Nifty – to gain by at least 2 per cent on Tuesday. “Indian markets are likely to open on a strong positive note today, supported by upbeat global cues following the announcement of a key India–US trade deal. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods has significantly lifted global risk sentiment, with GIFT Nifty indicating a sharp gap-up opening, nearly 3 per cent higher overnight,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading firm.

Indian markets ended over 1.42 per cent, or 943.52 points, higher at 81,666.46 higher on Monday, regaining more than half the rout it suffered post the Union Budget 2026-27 on Sunday when investors had been spooked by the unexpected proposal to hike the securities transaction tax (STT) on the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The Sensex had fallen 5.21 per cent from 52-week high level recorded on December 1, 2025. The US imposed a 50 percent duty on many Indian goods as part of a steep escalation in trade tensions tied to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. This combined 50 per cent rate came into effect on August 27, 2025

Story continues below this ad

Trideep Bhattacharya, President and CIO, Equities Edelweiss MF, said, “The reduction in tariffs from around 50 per cent to 18 per cent has come in materially better than consensus expectations. When combined with the recently concluded India–EU trade agreement, this potentially represents one of the strongest external growth stimuli for the Indian economy in 2026.

“Overall, the trade deal offers a strong near-term sentiment boost, particularly for export-oriented and manufacturing sectors, while continued government focus on capex provides a steady underlying support for the broader market,” Ponmudi said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM Sitharaman
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Stock markets zoom 4.5% powered by India-US trade deal
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Muzaffar Ali
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
should you date a friend's ex?
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement