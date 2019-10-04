‘No structural reason’ … trade deal can happen ‘pretty quickly’: Ross

While expectations of a potential trade deal between India and the US fell flat during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US late last month, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday suggested progress on resolving issues between the two countries would be faster.

Advertising

“We do think that there is no structural reason why there can’t be one (a trade deal) pretty quickly. We each know the other’s issues, we have for quite some little while… Now that the election has come and gone and Prime Minister Modi has a very clear, strong position in Parliament, it should be a lot easier to take decisive action,” said Ross.

Explained Confidence building step A resolution of the problematic issues would be a confidence building measure as both the governments indicated that they want to consult on the policies and provisions that they are considering.

Ross indicated the US would not change its stance towards trade practices it found to be “unfair”, but also said the Trump administration expected it to be “a lot easier to take decisive action” towards a trade deal between the two countries now that the Prime Minister had been re-elected.

“The first time I was able to meet and really further the talks and progress the talks actively was only on the Monday following Howdy Modi,” said Goyal during the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit amid concerns that an expected trade deal between the two countries did not fructify during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Advertising

In response to concerns that India was meted out harsh treatment despite reducing trade deficit with the US, Ross said that, “We can add and subtract too, so we’re well aware of the differences between the amounts of trade deficit between the two countries (India compared with China) … That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be dealing with unfair practices even if they result in smaller trade deficits with other countries.”

At the same time, the US plans to focus on measures to improve total trade with India and talks with the commerce minister later in the day would focus on products where India could step up exports to the US in place of Chinese products, according to him.

“When I’m meeting with minister Goyal one-on-one a bit later, we’ve actually prepared a chart about what are the areas where China is the big exporter to us, how does that compare with what India is exporting to us and what are the possible solutions to how do we change that mixture. So, don’t think that we’re just focussing on deficit, we’re also focussing on total trade,” said Ross.

US’ e-commerce push

India will have to “balance” the interests of its small retailers by giving its population access to cheaper products through e-commerce if it does not want to hold back on growth, said Ross in response to Goyal’s statement that e-commerce players could not act as predatory pricing platforms or “use muscle power of large capital” to put the country’s small retail out of business.

“If a hundred years from now, India still has as many small retailers as now, it will have held back growth of the country immensely,” Ross said.

India’s stance on e-commerce has been seen as one of several sticking points for the US, with recent changes to the country’s e-commerce policy expected to have hit investment plans of giants like Amazon.

“There has been absolutely no change in India’s stand as far as e-commerce is concerned,” said Goyal at the summit.

“The spirit of Indian law is protecting small retail, and I think every country in the world would like to protect employment, work and livelihoods of their people. And in that spirit, we welcome all e-commerce companies to India to work as agnostic platform for people to trade in,” he said.