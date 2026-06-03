‘India-US trade deal almost wrapped up, 1% needs ironing out,’ says Sergio Gor

Any tariff actions undertaken by the US administration are applied globally and are not targeted towards specific regions or countries such as India, said Sergio Gor, the US’ Ambassador to India. This was in response to questions regarding the US proposing 12.5% tariffs on India and 53 other countries for failure to impose a legal prohibition on “importation of goods produced wholly or in part with forced labor.”

“Look, the reality of it is that the tariffs that were applied were applied around the world. So these weren’t tariffs that were picked at India. These were tariffs that were applied to everybody, from the European Union to Canada to Mexico, to literally almost every other country in Asia, including Japan and North Korea,” Gor said. He was speaking at Citi’s 2026 India Conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.