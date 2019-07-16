US court favours DRL in Suboxone patent case

The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington has upheld lower court rulings that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) did not infringe two patents of British drug maker Indivior related to Suboxone. The Suboxone film is applied below a patient’s tongue, where it dissolves to release two active ingredients, buprenorphine and naloxone.

Indivior had appealed against a US court order to stop DRL and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its anti-opioid addiction drug Suboxone film that infringed its patents. Dr Reddy’s had booked sales of around $10-$15 million, days after its launch, before it was stayed by the US court. Suboxone had sales of around $786 billion in the US for the first nine months of 2018. The drug accounts for about 80 per cent of Indivior’s sales.

Indivior’s revenue has taken a hit after the US Supreme Court in February allowed sales of generic equivalents, including that of Dr Reddy’s, Watson Laboratories, Actavis and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Indivior launched the first Buprenorphine-based product to treat opioid dependence in 1996. It had sought damages, as well as injunctions over US sale of infringing products. In June last, USFDA approved DRL’s Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in four strengths, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, for sale in the US. —FE