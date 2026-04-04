US announces 100% tariff on patented pharma; limited impact on India

THE US on Thursday announced a 100% tariff on import of patented pharmaceuticals and associated ingredients starting July 31 on grounds that Washington is heavily reliant on imports, which threatens to limit access to life-saving medications in the event of “global supply chain disruption”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

US President Donald Trump said that new tariffs will not include generic drugs “at this time”. But a decision on adjusting imports of generic pharmaceuticals and their associated ingredients could be taken within one year. India is primarily an exporter of generic pharma products, but has introduced various schemes to boost production of patented drugs too.

“I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose a 100% ad valorem duty rate on the import of patented pharmaceuticals and associated pharmaceutical ingredients.. The Secretary [of Commerce] found that the present quantities and circumstances of imports of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients threaten to impair the national security and economy,” Trump said.